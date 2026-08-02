Japan sets goal of rebuilding up to 5 nuclear reactors by 2040s

The decision was endorsed Friday at a meeting of relevant cabinet ministers after officials warned that electricity shortages could emerge in the 2040s as reactors reaching 60 years of operation are gradually retired.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the Government would move ahead with measures to encourage investment in nuclear power generation while also supporting the training of specialists for the industry.

Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa said the Government would revise its policy on selecting final disposal sites for high-level radioactive waste as part of efforts to reduce the burden on local governments and accelerate site surveys.

The new target marks the first time since the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster that the Japanese Government has set an official nationwide goal for rebuilding nuclear reactors.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had sent a telegram of condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi following the devastating earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture.