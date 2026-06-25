Japan sets goal of doubling share of female engineering students

The government acknowledged the lack of progress in women's participation and career advancement in 17 strategically important sectors, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors and aerospace.

"We will promptly implement measures outlined in the policy to bolster Japan's human resources, including by promoting women's participation," Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said at a joint meeting of related government bodies, including the Headquarters for the Promotion of Gender Equality.

The basic policy also calls for considering tax or other measures to support the use of housekeeping and babysitting services to help women balance work, child-rearing and nursing care.

A plan to consider legislation allowing the independent use of maiden names in official documents, a long-standing goal of Takaichi, was added to the basic policy, as requested by the ruling bloc.

Earlier, it was reported Japan eyes 370 trillion yen in strategic investments by the fiscal year 2040.