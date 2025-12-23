Japan confirms date for first nuclear reactor restart since Fukushima

The decision follows approval from Niigata Governor Hideyo Hanazumi, who conveyed his consent for the restart of Units 6 and 7 at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant during separate meetings in Tokyo with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa.

TEPCO is expected to submit an application to Japan’s nuclear regulators on Wednesday for final equipment checks ahead of restarting Unit 6.

Despite the restart approval, Governor Hanazumi told Prime Minister Takaichi at the Prime Minister's Office that many residents continue to harbor safety concerns.

Photo credit: Kyodo

Takaichi said she “deeply respects his decision” to approve the restart and pledged that the government would ensure TEPCO continues strengthening safety measures.

Most of Japan’s nuclear reactors have remained offline since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami triggered meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party supports the use of nuclear power generation.

During his meeting with Industry Minister Akazawa, Hanazumi outlined seven requests related to the restart, including thorough safety explanations on plant safety and the development of evacuation routes, and asked that progress on those items be shared. Akazawa said he would "give top priority to explaining the situation whenever requested."

Hanazumi also met with Nuclear Regulation Authority Secretary General Shuichi Kaneko, urging further improvements in nuclear safety. He submitted similar requests to TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa in a written notice of his consent to the restart.

The seven reactors at the Niigata plant have been offline since March 2012 and have been unable to restart amid public concern over the safety of nuclear power in Japan following the Fukushima disaster.

Units 6 and 7 passed regulatory safety screenings in 2017 but were temporarily barred from operation due to shortcomings in counterterrorism measures.

In March 2024, then-industry minister Ken Saito formally requested Hanazumi’s approval for the restart. Governor Hanazumi granted consent last month.

On Monday, the Niigata prefectural assembly approved a supplementary budget linked to the restart and passed a vote of confidence in Hanazumi, effectively endorsing his decision.

As previously reported, Japan cleared the final hurdle to restart the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant.