Japan sees foreign visitors top 30 mil. in Jan.-Oct. at fastest pace

The total stood at 30,192,600 during the 10-month period, crossing the 30 million threshold for the first time since 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020, the Japan National Tourism Organization said.

In October alone, foreign visitors totaled 3,312,000, up 31.6 percent from a year earlier and the highest ever for a single month.

The surge has been driven by a weak yen and increased airline routes to Japan, making it almost certain that the annual record of around 31.88 million marked in 2019 will be topped.