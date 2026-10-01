Japan raises permanent residency fee 20-fold to 200,000 yen

The changes also affect fees for changing a residence status and extending a period of stay, according to Japan's Immigration Services Agency. The amount charged for these procedures will now vary depending on the period of stay granted.

The new fees apply to applications submitted on or after October 1. Foreign nationals who applied by September 30 will pay the previous rates even if their applications are approved after the new rules take effect.

The Immigration Services Agency said the increase was introduced as Japan seeks to strengthen and expand measures related to immigration and residence management. Authorities said the new fee levels take into account the actual cost of processing applications, broader immigration administration expenses, similar fees in other countries and possible future price increases.

Revenue from the higher fees is expected to support further digitalization of immigration services, refugee protection and assistance, measures addressing illegal stays, and programs aimed at helping foreign residents learn Japanese and understand the country's systems and rules.

Some foreigners facing serious financial difficulties and requiring humanitarian consideration may qualify for reduced fees. In eligible cases, the permanent residency fee may be reduced to 20,000 yen, while fees for changing or extending residence status may be lowered to 10,000 yen.

The fee increase comes as the government also tightens scrutiny of several residence categories. In a recent post, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Japan was pursuing measures aimed at creating what the government describes as a more orderly immigration system, including stricter checks for business managers, intra-company transferees and some skilled foreign workers.

The government also plans to revise guidelines for permanent residency, including consideration of household income, expected future pension income, Japanese-language ability and understanding of Japan's systems and rules.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Japan’s population shrank by more than 3 million people in 5 years.