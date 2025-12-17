Japan posts first trade surplus in five months as U.S. exports rebound

Japan's overall exports climbed 6.1% year-on-year to 9.71 trillion yen, marking the third consecutive monthly increase. Growth was driven by semiconductors and electronics parts shipped to Asia and pharmaceutical products exported to the United States.

Imports rose 1.3% to 9.39 trillion yen, fueled by demand for engines from the European Union and chips and other parts from Asia, according to the Finance Ministry’s preliminary report.

Exports to the United States expanded 8.8% to 1.82 trillion yen, supported by a rebound in auto shipments.

Japan logged a 739.8 billion yen surplus with the U.S., up 11.3% from a year earlier — the first growth in seven months. Imports from the U.S. increased 7.1% to 1.08 trillion yen.

The rebound comes after Tokyo and Washington struck a trade deal in July to reduce tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, with new rates taking effect in September.

Notably, Japan’s car exports to the U.S. rose 1.5% in value terms, the first increase since March.