Japan PM vows to properly manage systems to accept foreign workers

At a House of Councillors debate session, Takaichi said that the Specified Skilled Worker visa system and a new training scheme to be launched in 2027 are aimed at allowing foreigners to "properly exercise their abilities in short-staffed fields."

Takaichi, who took office on Oct. 21, also stressed that the government will conduct "basic research and examination" on future ways to accept foreign people, ahead of intensive debates starting from Friday at Budget Committee sessions of both parliamentary chambers.

Facing a declining population and low birthrate, Japan has seen an increase in the number of workers from overseas in recent years. However, bad manners and rule-breaking behavior by some foreign residents and tourists, including visa overstays and suspected misuse of public services, have become a hot-button issue.

Takaichi's remarks came in response to questions by Sohei Kamiya, who leads Sanseito, a populist party that gained traction in the upper house election in July with its "Japanese people first" platform.

Kamiya said that "anxiety and dissatisfaction" have been spreading among the public since the government has expanded the foreigner intake "without a clear principle," adding that Japan is effectively able to accept them "without limitation."

"To maintain our nation's culture, customs and public safety, curbing the number of accepting (foreigners), setting severe rules on it and creating an environment where they can be integrated in society" is the most important, he said.

Earlier, it was reported that foreigners made up over 10% of population in 27 Japan municipalities.