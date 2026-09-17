Japan PM Takaichi reshuffles Cabinet

Takaichi, 65, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, kept major ministers in their posts, such as Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, 57, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, 70, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, 67, and Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 45.

Carrying out her first cabinet reshuffle since she took office in October 2025, Takaichi emphasized the need to ensure continuity in order to implement important policies.

Former internal affairs minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, 65, who competed against Takaichi in the LDP presidential election last year, was not reappointed.

Seven ministers became cabinet members for the first time.

Earlier, it was reported that Japan recorded a customs-cleared trade deficit of 1.11 trillion yen (around $7.1 billion) in August, marking the fourth consecutive month of a trade shortfall.