Japan plans new organization to support content industry by 2027

A government panel held its first meeting on Thursday to discuss the proposed body, which would coordinate subsidies currently managed by different ministries and agencies. It would also conduct international market research, tackle piracy and support workforce development.

Executives from the anime, gaming and film industries, along with experts, took part in the meeting. Discussions focused on challenges facing the sector, particularly online piracy, which can be difficult for individual companies to combat independently.

The content industry is among 17 priority sectors identified by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for investment.

The panel plans to prepare a report by the end of 2026. The government aims to submit related legislation during the ordinary session of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, scheduled to convene in January 2027.

Earlier, it was reported Japan would reduce subsidies for eco-friendly vehicles next year.