Japan Pavilion in Osaka Expo opens with rare Mars meteorite exhibit

The Japan Pavilion showcases three areas based on "circulation," a concept referring to reusing and recycling for a sustainable society. It also features biogas power generation using food waste from the expo site and underlines the role of microorganisms in meeting energy needs.

The pavilion is structured with wooden planks standing in a circle and embodies the idea of the "cycle of life." After the expo ends, the wooden planks can be dismantled or repurposed.

A highlight of the expo, which will run from April 13 to Oct. 13, the rock was found in 2000 by Japan's National Institute of Polar Research.

Later determined to be a meteorite from Mars, it is among the largest meteors originating from that planet on Earth, and includes minerals that can only form in the presence of water.

In the ceremony last weekend marking the opening of the Japan Pavilion, Oki Sato, the pavilion's general producer, said the structure was built with an eye to encouraging people to experience the exhibit firsthand.