Japan passes bill criminalizing national flag vandalism

The bill was approved by the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, after previously clearing the House of Representatives on June 30. It received backing from the ruling coalition led by the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation, as well as support from several opposition parties, including the Democratic Party for the People, and Sanseito.

The new law is expected to be promulgated shortly and will take effect 20 days after its official publication.

Under the law, individuals who publicly damage Japan's national flag "in a manner that causes people to feel extremely uncomfortable or disgusted" could face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 200,000 yen.

Authorities will determine whether an act constitutes a criminal offense based on the overall circumstances, including how the act was carried out and the context in which it occurred, rather than solely on the offender's intent or motivation. The law also applies to acts of flag desecration broadcast publicly, including through livestreams.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Japan weighs naphtha stockpiling amid Middle East supply risks.