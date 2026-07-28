Japan panel backs civil liability for unauthorized AI use of famous voices

The report stated that voices would be legally protected under the right of publicity, which allows celebrities to control the commercial value of their names and portraits.

It also noted that individuals can seek compensation or the removal of online posts if an infringement of the right is confirmed.

Voice actors and others are requesting clarification on what qualifies as illegal use of their voices, since no Japanese court has issued a ruling on these rights.

The ministry will release a final report as early as August, based on expert opinions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers had introduced legislation granting the federal government the authority to quickly shut down artificial intelligence systems deemed to pose a serious threat to public safety.