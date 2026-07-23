Japan now sells refrigerators for humans

TRUSCO Nakayama began selling the TRUSCO Personal Cooling Box "Dohie-mon BOX" on April 1, 2026. The company developed the product to provide a temporary cooling shelter for people working in factories, construction sites and other high-temperature environments, as well as at outdoor events.

The booth delivers air as cold as 5 degrees Celsius and maintains an interior temperature of about 15 degrees Celsius, allowing users to lower their body temperature during short breaks. It operates on a standard 100V power supply, requires no installation work and is mounted on casters for easy relocation. The unit also has an IPX3 water-resistance rating, making it suitable for outdoor use.

According to the company, the cooling box is designed to serve as a dedicated rest area to reduce the risk of heatstroke. It also features an automatic shutoff after 20 minutes to prevent overcooling and unnecessary power consumption.

TRUSCO says the unit consumes electricity at a cost of about 15.8 yen per hour, compared with 30 to 38 yen per hour for a typical 100V spot air conditioner, reducing operating costs by roughly 48%.

The cooling booth has a maximum load capacity of 150 kilograms, weighs 293 kilograms, and carries a suggested retail price of 1.5 million yen before tax.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Tokyo's Cool Biz campaign encouraging lighter office attire sparked debate in Japan, with some women criticizing the idea of men wearing shorts to work.