Japan mulls expanding imports of tariff-free U.S. rice

One proposal involves increasing the amount imported from the United States to around 410,000 tons from the current 350,000. Japan currently imports approximately 770,000 tons globally every year tariff-free, the sources said.

Japan has traditionally protected its domestic rice industry in trade negotiations, but the government has determined that some concessions are necessary to secure exemption from U.S. tariffs, the sources added.

The proposal also comes amid growing calls in Japan for more affordable imported rice, as prices continue to surge due in part to a supply shortage, despite recent government stockpile releases intended to ease market strain.

Since the additional 60,000 tons of U.S. rice would fall within Japan's minimum access commitment, the impact on domestic farmers may be limited. A larger volume of imports, however, could depress rice prices and hurt producers' incomes.

Economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's chief negotiator and a close aide to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, is expected to hold a second round of talks with the United States over its tariffs later this month.

Japan currently imposes a tariff of 341 yen ($2.40) per kilogram on any imported rice beyond the annual tariff-free quota. In March, rice prices rose 92.1 percent from a year earlier in the nation, the fastest pace since comparable data began in 1971.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said late last year that Japan's rice production for 2024 is estimated to reach 6.83 million tons.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Tokyo to open the Japanese market further by easing nontariff barriers such as auto safety regulations, subsidies and the systems for importing and distributing rice.

Trump complained that Tokyo imposes a 700 percent tariff on rice, a claim Japanese agriculture minister Taku Eto described as "incomprehensible."

Earlier it was reported that Japan aims to increase rice exports 8-fold to 350,000 tons in 2030.