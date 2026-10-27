Japan moves to expose foreign government lobbying

The proposed system would cover individuals and organizations lobbying in Japan for foreign governments. Those acting under their instructions or contracts would need to register with Japanese authorities. Tokyo aims to make these activities more transparent.

The panel will draft recommendations ahead of the government’s planned national intelligence strategy. That strategy could be compiled as early as this fiscal year.

The government hopes to submit related legislation during parliament’s regular session next year.

Monday’s meeting took place at the prime minister’s office, the panel’s second gathering. A National Police Agency official called for penalties for malicious acts.

The official said attempts to influence political and administrative processes had increased in recent years. This made legislation an urgent priority.

The government also presented examples of similar systems in the United States, Britain and France.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Japan plans to review its fuel subsidies.