Japan marks two years since Noto quake as recovery continues

A memorial service was held in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, where participants observed a moment of silence at 4:10 p.m., the exact time of the quake. Residents in nearby Suzu gathered at Mitsuke Island to watch the sunrise, reflecting on grief and hopes for recovery.

228 deaths were reported in Ishikawa Prefecture directly from the quake, with 470 additional fatalities across Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama linked to health deterioration and evacuation stress.

As stated previously, around 18,000 people remain in temporary housing, with concerns about depopulation affecting local industries and services.

Reconstruction projects include rebuilding Wajima’s landmark marketplace, destroyed by fire after the quake.

Prefectures nationwide have expanded subsidies for quake-resistant housing, with 43 prefectures enhancing support since the disaster.

Nationwide, about 90% of homes are quake-resistant as of 2023, but 5.7 million still lack sufficient seismic safety.