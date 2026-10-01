Japan hikes residency fees for foreign nationals

The increase triggered a last-minute rush to apply under the old rates earlier this week, with long lines forming at immigration offices and heavy traffic making it difficult for some people to use the government's online application system.

At the Osaka Regional Immigration Services Bureau on Tuesday, about 350 people were waiting when the office opened at 9 a.m., with the line stretching outside the building.

Before the hikes, the fees for non-permanent residency applications were 6,000 yen to change residency status or extending the period of stay. The fee for permanent residency was 10,000 yen.

From Thursday, the fee varies according to the period of stay granted, starting at 10,000 yen for three months or less and rising to 75,000 yen for five years or more.

The change comes following a revision to Japan's immigration and refugee law enacted in May, with the government citing rising costs for visa screening.

For some foreign residents trying to continue working and living in Japan, including asylum seekers who fled hardship at home, the higher fees are adding to their financial burden.

A man in his 30s from East Africa, who came to Japan in 2023, said he is seeking refugee status for political reasons. He is currently unemployed after his seasonal job ended, adding that finding work has been difficult as many Japanese companies are reluctant to hire asylum seekers.

He currently holds a six-month "designated activities" residency status, meaning his renewal fee will rise to 18,000 yen under the new system.

"I like Japan," he said, adding that he intends to pay the fees required to remain in the country. But he said policymakers should listen more closely to people directly affected by immigration rules.

An Indonesian man, 35, who went to the Osaka immigration office to apply for permanent residency before the increase took effect, said the twentyfold rise had come as a shock.

"I have a Japanese wife and children, but without permanent residency, I can't get a loan and face a lot of inconveniences in daily life," he said.

The government set reduced fees for people facing severe financial hardship who also qualify for humanitarian consideration. For eligible applicants, fees for a change or renewal of residency status are 10,000 yen and those for permanent residency are 20,000 yen.