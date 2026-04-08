Japan Feb. current account surplus hits ¥3.93 trillion

The surplus in the balance of international payments linked to goods and services trade and investments narrowed as export growth slowed, compressing a goods trade surplus.

Effects from escalating tensions in the Middle East are expected to become evident from March onward.

The trade surplus shrank to 267.6 billion yen from 809.9 billion yen a year earlier.

Imports rose 9.7 pct from a year earlier, outpacing a 2.8 pct gain in exports. The slowdown in exports reflected sluggish activity at companies in China during the country's Lunar New Year holiday period, which began in mid-February.

Previously, it was reported Japan passes a record ¥122 trillion budget amid global turmoil.