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    Japan faces municipal depopulation

    07:37, 13 July 2026

    A quarter of Japan’s municipalities experienced a population decline of more than 10 percent between 2020 and 2025, Qazinform News Agency reports citing a Kyodo News analysis of census data.

    Japan faces municipal depopulation
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    477 municipalities saw drops of over 10%, up from 247 in the previous five-year period.

    Suzu in Ishikawa Prefecture recorded a 34% fall, largely due to the 2024 earthquake.

    More than half of municipalities in Iwate, Akita, and Kochi prefectures reported steep declines.

    Declines exceeding 20% were noted in three cities, one town, and two villages, including Tonaki (Okinawa, -32.4%) and Wajima (Ishikawa, -26.6%).

    To note, some areas saw population increases, including towns in Fukushima Prefecture recovering after the 2011 nuclear crisis.

    Urban wards in Osaka and Nagoya grew by more than 15%.

    Shimukappu village (Hokkaido) rose 13.9%, driven by inbound tourism.

    A Chuo University professor, Kohei Wada, said Japan must urgently build a society that adapts to population decline.

    A visiting professor of economic policy at Taisho University, Takao Komine, said beyond tackling the low birthrate, strategies of “smart shrinkage”—such as consolidating infrastructure and revising spending—are essential to sustain well-being.

    As earlier reported, nearly 4 in 10 women in Japan struggle with infertility.

    Japan Society Population Demography
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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