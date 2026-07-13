Japan faces municipal depopulation

477 municipalities saw drops of over 10%, up from 247 in the previous five-year period.

Suzu in Ishikawa Prefecture recorded a 34% fall, largely due to the 2024 earthquake.

More than half of municipalities in Iwate, Akita, and Kochi prefectures reported steep declines.

Declines exceeding 20% were noted in three cities, one town, and two villages, including Tonaki (Okinawa, -32.4%) and Wajima (Ishikawa, -26.6%).

To note, some areas saw population increases, including towns in Fukushima Prefecture recovering after the 2011 nuclear crisis.

Urban wards in Osaka and Nagoya grew by more than 15%.

Shimukappu village (Hokkaido) rose 13.9%, driven by inbound tourism.

A Chuo University professor, Kohei Wada, said Japan must urgently build a society that adapts to population decline.

A visiting professor of economic policy at Taisho University, Takao Komine, said beyond tackling the low birthrate, strategies of “smart shrinkage”—such as consolidating infrastructure and revising spending—are essential to sustain well-being.

As earlier reported, nearly 4 in 10 women in Japan struggle with infertility.