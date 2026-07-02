Japan FA wants Moriyasu to remain as head coach

Tsuneyasu Miyamoto told reporters that although no official steps have been taken yet, “We would have to make preparations to that end.”

The 57-year-old Moriyasu has been at the helm of the Samurai Blue since 2018, leading Japan at the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.

In this year’s quadrennial tournament, Japan finished second in Group F with one win and two draws before falling to Brazil 2-1 on Monday in Houston in the round of 32, falling short of securing Japan’s first-ever knockout-stage victory.

An association official reported that during Wednesday’s meeting, many participants gave positive feedback about Japan’s performance.

The team is scheduled to return home on Thursday, and Moriyasu will hold a news conference to summarize Japan’s World Cup run.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Tunisia had dismissed head coach Sabri Lamouchi following the team’s heavy 5-1 defeat to Sweden in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and had appointed experienced French manager Hervé Renard as his replacement for the rest of the tournament.