Japan eyes easing personal info rules to facilitate AI development

The bill would eliminate the need for consent when training AI with certain types of personal information, including criminal and medical histories, as well as race.

Large-scale data learning is essential to improving the accuracy of AI. Under the current law, however, consent is generally required to obtain such personal information or provide it to third parties.

The government plans to submit the bill to an ordinary Diet session starting on Jan. 23.

The bill would also introduce a system to fine businesses engaging in malicious operations, such as trading large amounts of personal data.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Alphabet overtakes Apple in market capitalization.