EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Japan eyes easing personal info rules to facilitate AI development

    20:39, 9 January 2026

    The Japanese government said Friday that it will submit a bill to revise the personal information protection law with the aim of promoting artificial intelligence development by easing the rules on acquiring personal data, Jiji Press reports. 

    Japan eyes easing personal info rules to facilitate AI development
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    The bill would eliminate the need for consent when training AI with certain types of personal information, including criminal and medical histories, as well as race.

    Large-scale data learning is essential to improving the accuracy of AI. Under the current law, however, consent is generally required to obtain such personal information or provide it to third parties.

    The government plans to submit the bill to an ordinary Diet session starting on Jan. 23.

    The bill would also introduce a system to fine businesses engaging in malicious operations, such as trading large amounts of personal data.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Alphabet overtakes Apple in market capitalization. 

    World News Japan AI Artificial Intelligence Government
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All