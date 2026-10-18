Japan expected to rank sixth in Global GDP Rankings by 2027, IMF

The decline in Japan's GDP ranking is largely attributed to the depreciation of the yen against the U.S. dollar, although slower economic growth has also contributed to the weakening position.

Japan ranked as the world's fourth-largest economy in 2025, behind the United States, China and Germany.

The IMF forecasts Japan's nominal GDP at $4.34 trillion in 2026, rising to $4.47 trillion in 2027. Despite the increase in economic output, the country is expected to be surpassed by India, whose nominal GDP is projected to reach $4.52 trillion in 2027.

If the forecast proves accurate, India would become the world's fourth-largest economy, pushing Japan further down the global rankings.

Researchers noted that the discovery highlights the rich biodiversity of the World Heritage site. However, studying the species remains difficult because capturing the mole requires underground trapping. The team hopes to eventually capture a live specimen to learn more about its behavior and ecology.