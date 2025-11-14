Japan expands bear control measures, facilitates hiring of hunters

The revised package of countermeasures against encroaching bears, approved at a ministerial meeting, also enables the government to assist in building fences and implementing other tactics to discourage bears from entering populated areas.

To immediately address the shortage of skilled hunters, measures such as encouraging retired police officers and former Self-Defense Forces members to obtain hunting licenses and dispatching experts to municipalities experiencing frequent bear encounters were also included in the package.

Meanwhile, in the longer term, the Environment Ministry will establish a unified system to estimate bear populations across the country.

"We will strategically carry out the measures to ensure the public's safety and security," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at the outset of the meeting.

According to the Environment Ministry, bear attacks have resulted in 13 fatalities nationwide since April, a record high.

The spread of abandoned agricultural land due to the aging of farmers and depopulation is blamed for bears expanding their ranges into built-up areas.

Since September, Japanese municipalities have been allowed to commission hunters to perform "emergency shootings" of dangerous animals, such as bears, that enter populated areas. However, many local hunting associations face a shortage of skilled hunters due to the aging of members.

On Thursday, amended rules took effect to permit police officers to use rifles to kill bears.

Earlier, it was reported that 5 people were hurt in bear attacks in three Japan prefectures.