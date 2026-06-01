Japan develops Wi-Fi chip that survives extreme radiation

The chip, created by a team from the Institute of Science Tokyo and the High Energy Accelerator Research Organization (KEK), can withstand radiation doses of up to 500 kilograys (kGy), allowing wireless communication in conditions that would normally damage conventional electronics.

Scientists say the technology could help reduce workers' exposure to radiation by enabling more tasks to be carried out remotely. It may also support future space missions and other operations in environments with intense radiation.

The development addresses one of the major challenges in nuclear decommissioning. Since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami triggered meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, robots have been increasingly used in areas that are unsafe for humans. However, most of these machines rely on wired connections, which can limit movement, complicate operations, and make it difficult to deploy multiple robots at the same time.

According to the research team, fuel debris inside damaged reactors emits intense gamma radiation that can cause electrical leakage, weaken signals, and increase noise in electronic components. To overcome these problems, the engineers redesigned the receiver to make it more resistant to radiation.

The researchers reduced the number of transistors in the chip and replaced some of them with inductors, components that are less sensitive to radiation. They also increased the size of the remaining transistors, making them less vulnerable to radiation-related damage.

The new receiver operates on the 2.4 gigahertz Wi-Fi band and maintains stable wireless communications during testing even after exposure to radiation levels far beyond those tolerated by conventional electronics. The team said its communication performance remained comparable to that of standard commercial Wi-Fi receivers.

Associate Professor Atsushi Shirane of the Institute of Science Tokyo said the technology could promote wireless remote operation using robots and drones, helping reduce radiation risks for workers while improving the efficiency and sophistication of decommissioning work.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on how a Japanese shrine helped Edison light up the world.