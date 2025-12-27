Japan deploys AI cameras to speed bear alerts

The new system, officially named the AI-Based Automatic Detection and Notification System for Harmful Animals and also referred to as B Alert, uses cameras placed near residential areas and riverbanks to detect animals by body heat. Once a bear is identified, the AI filters the images and automatically emails local officials, allowing them to warn residents and respond up to 30 minutes faster than before.

Photo credit: Kyodo

Developed by Hokuriku Electric Power Co. and Hokutsu Co., the platform has been adopted in prefectures such as Toyama, Gunma, and Ishikawa, as well as cities including Toyama, Fukui, and Kobe. Trained on 60,000 wildlife photos, the system now achieves 99.9% accuracy, even in low-light conditions.

The project began after a 2019 incident in Toyama, when a Hokuriku Electric worker was attacked by a bear. Since then, rising encounters — including recent injuries to residents — have underscored the need for faster detection.

Local officials say the system saves labor at a time of staff shortages, while residents welcome the added peace of mind.

As earlier reported, Japan chose Bear as Kanji of 2025 after surge in attacks.