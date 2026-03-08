Japan considers ending face-to-face immigration checks as tourism booms

According to the Immigration Services Agency, the proposed system would rely on traveler information submitted through an online pre-screening platform known as the Japan Electronic System for Travel Authorization (JESTA), which is expected to be launched in fiscal year 2028.

Officials say removing in-person immigration checks to ease airport congestion would be an uncommon practice globally. To introduce the system, the government plans to amend the immigration control law through a bill that is expected to be submitted during the current session of the Diet.

The new system would apply to travelers from countries and regions that are currently exempt from short-term visas. At present, citizens from 74 countries and territories fall under this category.

Japan welcomed a record 42.7 million foreign visitors in 2025 and aims to increase that figure to 60 million by 2030.

Under the JESTA system, travelers will be required to submit details about their trip online before departure. Immigration authorities will review the information and decide whether to approve entry. Travelers suspected of planning to overstay their visas may be denied boarding before departure.

At several Japanese airports, visitors are already using a digital system called the Integrated Kiosk, which collects fingerprints and photographs while processing both immigration and customs procedures.

If no issues are detected - such as a previous record of overstaying - a traveler would be able to pass through an automated gate and enter the country. Immigration officers will remain stationed nearby and may conduct face-to-face checks if suspicious activity is observed.

The Integrated Kiosk system is currently operating at Narita, Haneda, Kansai, and Fukuoka airports, and authorities plan to expand it to additional airports in the future.

Earlier, it was reported cities in western Japan raise tourism-linked fees to deal with overtourism.