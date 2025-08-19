Japan chain suspends sales of ready-to-eat meals after expiry date falsification scandal

Investigations revealed that employees delayed labeling by one to two hours or replaced stickers with false dates. While no health issues have been reported, the company has halted all in-store prepared meal sales nationwide.

“We sincerely apologize for the significant inconvenience caused to our customers who have supported Ministop’s handmade onigiri and bento boxes,” the company said in a statement. One user commented online: “I was shocked to find one of the 23 stores is located right next to my house…”

Ministop operates around 2,030 stores, including franchise outlets, and employs approximately 670 people. The company’s core business is developing its convenience store franchise and providing partners with product information and management expertise.

