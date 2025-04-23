Japan carmakers aim to bounce back with new EVs at Shanghai show

About 1,000 companies including auto parts makers are participating in the biennial show through May 2, one of the world's biggest auto exhibitions, at a time when a tit-for-tat tariff war between the United States and China has cast a shadow over the car industry.

Toyota Motor Corp. is displaying its new bZ7 EV model for the first time, while Honda Motor Co. is exhibiting the latest version of its Ye EV series exclusively launched for the Chinese market.

Photo credit: Kyodo

Nissan Motor Co. also revealed a new energy vehicle model.

Some Chinese automakers are exhibiting their latest driver-assistance systems powered by artificial intelligence.

In 2024, new energy vehicles including EVs and plug-in hybrids accounted for around 45 percent of new car sales in China.

Photo credit: Kyodo

China slapped additional tariffs of 125 percent on all American imports in retaliation for 145 percent extra duties imposed on all U.S. imports of Chinese goods.

Following the escalation of the trade war, Ford Motor Co. has halted shipments to China of cars made in the United States, while Tesla Inc. has stopped accepting new orders in China for vehicles made in America, according to media reports.