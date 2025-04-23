EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Japan carmakers aim to bounce back with new EVs at Shanghai show

    09:15, 23 April 2025

    Major Japanese automakers unveiled their latest electric vehicle models at the Shanghai motor show on Wednesday, hoping to bounce back in the Chinese market that has seen cutthroat competition with local carmakers amid a rapid shift toward new energy vehicles, Kyodo reports. 

    Toyota Motor Corp.'s new bZ7 EV model (front) is displayed for the first time, at the Shanghai motor show in Shanghai on April 23, 2025.
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    About 1,000 companies including auto parts makers are participating in the biennial show through May 2, one of the world's biggest auto exhibitions, at a time when a tit-for-tat tariff war between the United States and China has cast a shadow over the car industry.

    Toyota Motor Corp. is displaying its new bZ7 EV model for the first time, while Honda Motor Co. is exhibiting the latest version of its Ye EV series exclusively launched for the Chinese market.

    The Shanghai motor show opens in Shanghai on April 23, 2025.
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    Nissan Motor Co. also revealed a new energy vehicle model.

    Some Chinese automakers are exhibiting their latest driver-assistance systems powered by artificial intelligence.

    In 2024, new energy vehicles including EVs and plug-in hybrids accounted for around 45 percent of new car sales in China.

    The Shanghai motor show opens in Shanghai on April 23, 2025.
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    China slapped additional tariffs of 125 percent on all American imports in retaliation for 145 percent extra duties imposed on all U.S. imports of Chinese goods.

    Following the escalation of the trade war, Ford Motor Co. has halted shipments to China of cars made in the United States, while Tesla Inc. has stopped accepting new orders in China for vehicles made in America, according to media reports.

     

    Japan Electric vehicles (EV) Cars Exhibition China USA Imports Economy Transport Taxes Trade Business, companies
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All