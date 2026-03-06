EN
    Japan, Canada to establish cyber, economic security consultative bodies

    22:48, 6 March 2026

    Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, agreed Friday to launch bilateral consultative bodies for cybersecurity and economic security, Jiji Press reported.

    Flags of Canada and Japan
    Photo source: AI

    At their meeting in Tokyo, the two leaders also confirmed that Japan and Canada will upgrade their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

    After the meeting, they signed a joint statement including the agreements. Japan and Canada are members of the Group of Seven forum of major industrial nations, and both have close relations with the United States, another G-7 member. In recent years, Canada has been increasing its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Takaichi and Carney also agreed to further bolster their countries' security cooperation, such as expanding joint exercises between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the Canadian military, aiming to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    Ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to China from late this month, Takaichi and Carney reaffirmed their views regarding China as their countries share fundamental values such as the rule of law.

    As previously reported, PM Takaichi vowed policy shifts to forge a strong, prosperous Japan.

    Almas Zhexenbekov
