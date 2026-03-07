Japan, Canada agree to launch economic security dialogue, cyber talks

At a joint press event after their talks in Tokyo, Takaichi also said that Japan and Canada will further strengthen defense cooperation by expanding joint exercises, as China intensifies its military activities in the Indo-Pacific region.

"We will seize every opportunity to advance concrete cooperation, including in cutting-edge technology fields such as AI and quantum technologies, as well as efforts to make critical mineral supply chains more resilient," Takaichi said at the event.

Carney stressed that the two countries are close economic security partners and Japan is one of Canada's largest investors, adding, "We are ready to do much more."

Japan aims to diversify its supply chains by stepping up collaboration with like-minded partners such as Canada, rich in natural gas, crude oil and critical minerals, a government official said, adding that Ottawa's "strategic importance" for Tokyo has been increasing.

In a joint statement, Takaichi and Carney agreed on the establishment of a bilateral "comprehensive strategic partnership" and drew a roadmap for future cooperation in priority areas covering trade, investment, food security and climate change.

The outcome document said the first meeting of the economic security dialogue will be held this year and that the cyber policy dialogue will aim to strengthen security and defense cooperation, including information exchange, to address "growing threats in cyberspace."

The statement also said that Japan and Canada "strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion, or to take any other action contrary to international law," including those "in the East China Sea and the South China Sea," apparently with China in mind.

In the face of security challenges posed by China and North Korea, Japan and Canada have also been strengthening defense cooperation, having signed a deal to facilitate the exchange of classified information in July last year.

Carney's first visit to Japan since taking office a year ago came after the United States and Israel began bombarding Iran on Saturday after rounds of U.S.-Iran talks over Tehran's nuclear program, fueling concerns over stable crude oil supplies.

U.S. President Donald Trump had also piled pressure on Iran over its recent violent suppression of anti-government protests.

Tehran's retaliatory attacks targeted sites in a number of Middle East countries.

Trump's government has faced criticism from some nations that the U.S.-Israeli military operation violates international law. Ottawa, a NATO member, has expressed its support for Washington, while Tokyo, a close U.S. ally, has stopped short of doing so.

Before heading to Japan for his two-day stay through Saturday, Carney toured India and Australia. He also made a trip to China in January to meet with President Xi Jinping, becoming the first Canadian leader to visit the Asian nation in eight years.

Ahead of the leaders' meeting, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty held talks.

At the outset of the meeting, Koizumi welcomed Canada's deeper engagement in the Indo-Pacific region. McGuinty underscored the importance of maintaining frequent defense dialogue between Japan and Canada.

Earlier, it was reported that Canada and the EU had agreed to modernize CETA and launch talks on digital trade deal.