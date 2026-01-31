Japan, Britain leaders to deepen defense and economic security cooperation

The talks will cover a wide range of issues, including regional security, economic resilience, and strategic coordination.

Starmer’s visit to Japan follows a four-day trip to China, where he met President Xi Jinping and agreed to pursue a long-term and stable strategic partnership. His stop in Tokyo signals London’s continued effort to balance engagement with China while reinforcing ties with key allies in Asia.

Japan and Britain have steadily deepened defense cooperation in recent years amid growing geopolitical tensions. Both governments emphasize that security in the Indo-Pacific and the Euro Atlantic regions is closely linked.

A key pillar of their defense partnership is a trilateral program with Italy to jointly develop a next-generation fighter jet, scheduled to enter service by 2035. Both countries are also close allies of the United States and members of the Group of Seven.

Economic cooperation is another focus of the talks. Japan and Britain, the world’s 4th and 6th largest economies respectively, have expanded trade and investment ties, particularly since the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union in 2020.

Takaichi and Starmer last met in November on the sidelines of the G20 leaders’ summit in South Africa. This visit marks Starmer’s first trip to Japan since taking office in July 2024. The leaders are expected to hold a joint press conference following their meeting.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that official campaigning began across Japan on Tuesday for the House of Representatives election on Feb. 8.