Japan, Australia conclude frigate development deal

The confirmation came when Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his Australian counterpart Richard Marles met in Melbourne. Australia's government said it will invest up to AU$20 billion ($14.4 billion) over 10 years on development of the new fleet.

Koizumi said during the meeting that he hopes to take Japan's relations with Australia to new heights.

The vessels are expected to be initially built in Japan, making the deal a de facto export of Japanese-designed warships.

Japan's rules for defense equipment transfers place strict limits on exports of weapons with lethal capabilities but allow them when part of joint development and production projects.

Japan views Australia as a "quasi-ally" and a key partner in maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the contract was signed by the Australian government and companies including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., which produces the Mogami-class vessels.

The first three of 11 frigates will be built in Japan and are scheduled to be delivered to Australia in 2029.

Australia selected the Japanese frigate last August as the basis for joint development under its naval modernization program.

Tokyo is also jointly developing a next-generation fighter jet with Britain and Italy.

The Japanese government is set to revise its principles and guidelines on defense equipment transfers next week to allow arms exports in principle.

Koizumi and Marles, who doubles as deputy prime minister, previously met in Tokyo on April 8.

Earlier, it was reported that Australia had appointed a woman to lead its army for the first time.