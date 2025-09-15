Japan aims to scale energy-producing artificial photosynthesis by 2040

While the government works to minimize CO2 emissions to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, it hopes to also use CO2 as a "resource," along with water and sunlight, to produce energy through the next-generation technology that mimics natural photosynthesis.

Artificial photosynthesis involves two key processes -- splitting water and CO2 using electricity and inducing chemical reactions with light -- though the technology remains unproven at scale.

Under the road map compiled in early September, the Environment Ministry plans to further develop the technology over the next five years, with the process of splitting water and CO2 expected to be realized by 2030.

The CO2 derived in the process can be used in aviation fuel and raw materials for chemical products.

"Artificial photosynthesis is a pillar for building a decarbonized society, which will create new industries leveraging Japan's technologies and boost international competitiveness," Environment Minister Keiichiro Asao said at a news conference following the release of the road map.

The ministry said the government aims to achieve mass production of chemical materials using artificial photosynthesis by 2040, while improving efficiency and reducing costs to facilitate broader adoption.

The ministry is seeking 800 million yen ($5.4 million) in its budget request for the next fiscal year beginning in April to support the initiative.

But as the processes involved in artificial photosynthesis are still in the research stage, Japan must show that the low conversion efficiency and high cost can be overcome to make the technology a worthwhile endeavor.

Earlier, it was reported that resource-scarce Japan will get more trains running on renewables.