Japan aims full digitalization of airport customs declaration by 2030

Japan introduced electronic declarations in 2019. As of April 2026, approximately half of the applications were still submitted on paper.

The ministry states that customs declarations for both accompanied and unaccompanied items will be fully digitized when entering Japan.

Under the “Smart and Secure Border Control: Customs Vision 2030” plan, passengers can complete the process by scanning QR codes generated after they enter their names and addresses online.

To facilitate X-ray inspections of rapidly growing small-lot goods imported into Japan, the government plans to implement an AI-driven system at major airports, such as Narita and Osaka, by 2030. This initiative aims to address labour shortages and equipment constraints.

As Japan saw over 40 million international visitors for the first time last year, the government aims to ease the load on customs officers with this measure.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Japanese government had decided to raise single-entry visa fees for foreigners fivefold, from 3,000 yen to 15,000 yen ($90), beginning in July, marking the first increase since 1978 amid inflation and the yen’s depreciation.