Japan 10-year gov't bond yield hits 2.1%, highest since 1999
09:46, 22 December 2025
The yield on Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond rose to 2.1 percent on Monday, its highest level since February 1999, on prospects of the Bank of Japan continuing to raise interest rates, Kyodo reports.
The barometer of long-term interest rates kept climbing sharply after hitting 2.000 percent on Friday following the central bank's decision to lift its policy rate to a 30-year high around 0.75 percent.
As stated previously, Japan was set to issue 11 tril. yen extra bonds despite record tax revenue.