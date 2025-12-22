EN
    Japan 10-year gov't bond yield hits 2.1%, highest since 1999

    09:46, 22 December 2025

    The yield on Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond rose to 2.1 percent on Monday, its highest level since February 1999, on prospects of the Bank of Japan continuing to raise interest rates, Kyodo reports.

    Photo credit: pexels.com

    The barometer of long-term interest rates kept climbing sharply after hitting 2.000 percent on Friday following the central bank's decision to lift its policy rate to a 30-year high around 0.75 percent.

    As stated previously, Japan was set to issue 11 tril. yen extra bonds despite record tax revenue.

    Japan Economy Exchange Rates World News
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
