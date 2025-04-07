Janibek Alimkhanuly tops BoxRec World Rankings

Alimkhanuly knocked out Frenchman Anauel Ngamissengue (14-0, 9 KOs) in the fifth round, successfully defending his championship titles at the boxing event in Astana on April 5.

Following the win, the BoxRec website ranked the Kazakh fighter first in the world among middleweights. Cuban 41-year-old Erislandy Lara, WBA world champion, holds second place, while former WBA interim world champion Chris Eubank Jr., 35, is third.

The 32-year-old Kazakh secured his 17th professional win and successfully defended his WBO and IBF world titles. For Ngamissengue, this defeat was the first in his career.

After the victory, Janibek Alimkhanuly shared his emotions, while his manager emphasized the team’s ambitious goals — to claim all four belts and become the undisputed world champion.

As reported earlier, Kazakh boxer Janibek Alimkhanuly has expressed his desire to fight against unified super middleweight champion, Mexican Saul "Canelo" Alvarez.