IV sitting of Ulttyq Qurultay kicks off in Burabay

13:06, 13 March 2025

The two-day sitting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) kicked off in Burabay, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Burabay
Photo credit: National Park's press service

It debates current issues defining the country’s development trends.

Issues to be discussed during Day 1 include Civil society, Culture. Art. Spirituality, Education and science, Social and economic development.

As earlier reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend the IV sitting of the National Qurultai.

