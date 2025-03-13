IV sitting of Ulttyq Qurultay kicks off in Burabay
13:06, 13 March 2025
The two-day sitting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) kicked off in Burabay, Kazinform News Agency reports.
It debates current issues defining the country’s development trends.
Issues to be discussed during Day 1 include Civil society, Culture. Art. Spirituality, Education and science, Social and economic development.
As earlier reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend the IV sitting of the National Qurultai.