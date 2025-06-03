EN
    IUCN inaugurates its Central Asian Office in Tashkent

    19:17, 3 June 2025

    The International Union for Conservation of Nature for Central Asia has opened its Central Asian office in Tashkent, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    IUCN
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The Central Asian Office  will be involved in a comprehensive study of environmental problems specific to five countries in the region. As part of its activities, the office will develop recommendations for the governments of these countries to prevent and eliminate environmental consequences, and will provide support for relevant initiatives.

    “The regional office of the International Union for Conservation of Nature will facilitate the implementation of environmental projects not only in Uzbekistan, but also in all five Central Asian states. It will also become a platform for the exchange of experience between scientists and researchers,” Minister of Ecology of Uzbekistan Aziz Abduhakimov says.

    IUCN
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The IUCN plans to launch a number of projects in the region. In particular, under the Blue Peace Central Asia 2.0 program, the Organization intends to advance  water diplomacy and improve the environmental condition of transboundary watersheds.

    A few years ago, the IUCN initiated a unique project in Kazakhstan aimed at preserving goitered gazelles, a rare and vulnerable species of antelope inhabiting steppe and semi-desert areas.

     

    Central Asia Uzbekistan UN Environment Ecology
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
