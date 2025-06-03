IUCN inaugurates its Central Asian Office in Tashkent

The Central Asian Office will be involved in a comprehensive study of environmental problems specific to five countries in the region. As part of its activities, the office will develop recommendations for the governments of these countries to prevent and eliminate environmental consequences, and will provide support for relevant initiatives.

“The regional office of the International Union for Conservation of Nature will facilitate the implementation of environmental projects not only in Uzbekistan, but also in all five Central Asian states. It will also become a platform for the exchange of experience between scientists and researchers,” Minister of Ecology of Uzbekistan Aziz Abduhakimov says.

Photo credit: Kazinform

The IUCN plans to launch a number of projects in the region. In particular, under the Blue Peace Central Asia 2.0 program, the Organization intends to advance water diplomacy and improve the environmental condition of transboundary watersheds.

A few years ago, the IUCN initiated a unique project in Kazakhstan aimed at preserving goitered gazelles, a rare and vulnerable species of antelope inhabiting steppe and semi-desert areas.