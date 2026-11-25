The tour will open with two concerts on Jan. 16 and 17 at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, before moving to Kaohsiung in Taiwan, Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo, Taipei and Jakarta through May, according to the agency, Edam Entertainment. Additional cities will be announced later.

IU is scheduled to perform at Tokyo Dome on April 7 and 8 as part of the tour. Tokyo Dome is one of Japan's largest concert venues and is widely known as the "dream stage" among pop artists in the country.

Rain became the first Korean singer to hold a solo concert at Tokyo Dome in 2007, followed by TVXQ, Kara, BTS, TWICE and BLACKPINK.

IU earlier postponed planned concerts at Goyang Stadium in the northwestern suburbs of Seoul and the release of her sixth full-length album as symptoms of patulous Eustachian tube, a condition in which the tube behind the eardrum remains abnormally open, worsened in July. She later released two songs from the album, "From This Star" and "Dear My Crazy Soulmate," on Sept. 10.

Earlier, it was reported that K-pop supergroup BTS was set to kick off the Asian and Australian leg of its "Arirang" world tour Thursday in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, with 26 performances scheduled across nine cities.