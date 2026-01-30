Italy's Serie A champion Alexander Merkel joins FC Zhenis

Before signing with FC Zhenis, the 34-year-old midfielder played for Legentus FC in the UAE Second Division. Merkel, a central and attacking playmaker, brings invaluable experience from years spent competing in Europe’s top-flight leagues.

Most notably, Alexander Merkel is a former Italian Serie A champion with AC Milan, where he began his career as an academy graduate. Overall, he made 13 appearances for Milan’s senior team across the 2010/11 and 2011/12 seasons. His career path also features stints at Italy’s Udinese and Genoa, England’s Watford, Heracles Almelo in the Netherlands, and Türkiye’s Gaziantep."

FC Zhenis officials described Merkel as the "brain" of the midfield.

"His ball control, playmaking ability, and experience can be a key factor in matches of the Kazakhstan Premier League," said Aidyn Kozhakhmet, General Director of FC Zhenis.

In 2015, Merkel became a player of the Kazakhstan national team but played only three matches: against Iceland, Scotland, and Russia. His sole resultative action was an assist for the opening goal against Scotland. Since then, he has not received a call-up as the national team coaches cited ongoing issues regarding his Kazakhstan citizenship.

