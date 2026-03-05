Italy to send air defenses to support Gulf States, Meloni says

In a statement, Meloni said, "Italy, like the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, intends to send aid to the Gulf countries".

She said the support comes not just because "they are friendly nations but because there are tens of thousands of Italians there", along with "around 2,000 Italian soldiers that must be protected."

Meloni revealed that authorizations ​are in place for the United States to use its bases in Italy for operations that do not include bombing, noting that any change to this would require the approval of the government and parliament.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that amid the escalating situation in the Middle East and restrictions in regional airspace, dozens of countries had begun organizing the evacuation of their citizens from the region.