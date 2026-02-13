EN
    Italy brings best of its fashion and culture to Mongolia

    11:11, 13 February 2026

    For the first time, Italy’s Embassy in Mongolia is hosting “Italian Week”, a celebration of contemporary Italian culture, design, fashion, music, and lifestyle. The program allows visitors to experience Italian creativity not only in museum spaces but also as part of everyday life in the city, Qazinform News Agency cites MONTSAME.

    Italy brings best of its fashion and culture to Mongolia
    Photo credit: MONTSAME
    Italy brings best of its fashion and culture to Mongolia
    Photo cerdit: MONTSAME

    The exhibition “Italy Is Fashion – Italian Notes”, opened on February 12 at the Chinggis Khaan National Museum, features works by leading designers such as Valentino Garavani and Gio Ponti, sketches and costume designs by Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti for the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma’s 2016 production of La Traviata, staged by Sofia Coppola.

    Italy brings best of its fashion and culture to Mongolia
    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    A virtual experience titled “Italy Is Fashion – Tradition, Aesthetics, Sustainability, and Innovation”, highlights the evolution and values of Italian fashion.

    Italy brings best of its fashion and culture to Mongolia
    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    The initiative also involves official distributors and trade organizations, strengthening cultural and commercial ties between Italy and Mongolia.

    Italy brings best of its fashion and culture to Mongolia
    Photo credit: MONTSAME
    Italy brings best of its fashion and culture to Mongolia
    Photo credit: MONTSAME

     

    Mongolia Italy Fashion Culture Art
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
