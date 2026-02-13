Italy brings best of its fashion and culture to Mongolia
For the first time, Italy’s Embassy in Mongolia is hosting “Italian Week”, a celebration of contemporary Italian culture, design, fashion, music, and lifestyle. The program allows visitors to experience Italian creativity not only in museum spaces but also as part of everyday life in the city, Qazinform News Agency cites MONTSAME.
The exhibition “Italy Is Fashion – Italian Notes”, opened on February 12 at the Chinggis Khaan National Museum, features works by leading designers such as Valentino Garavani and Gio Ponti, sketches and costume designs by Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti for the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma’s 2016 production of La Traviata, staged by Sofia Coppola.
A virtual experience titled “Italy Is Fashion – Tradition, Aesthetics, Sustainability, and Innovation”, highlights the evolution and values of Italian fashion.
The initiative also involves official distributors and trade organizations, strengthening cultural and commercial ties between Italy and Mongolia.