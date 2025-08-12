Italy, Brazil, Vietnam - top suppliers of coffee to Uzbekistan

Coffee imports surged by 133 tons compared to the same period in 2024.

The leading coffee suppliers to Uzbekistan in the first half of 2025 were: Italy – 125 tons, Brazil – 81 tons, Vietnam – 39 tons, Russia – 35 tons, Germany – 31 tons, and Lithuania – 28 tons.

Earlier it was reported that cocoa prices went up in May, while coffee and cotton dropped.