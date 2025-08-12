EN
    Italy, Brazil, Vietnam - top suppliers of coffee to Uzbekistan

    22:15, 12 August 2025

    According to the National Statistics Committee, Uzbekistan imported 431 tons of coffee worth $3.9 million from 36 countries between January and June 2025,  UzA reported.

    Photo credit: Freepik

    Coffee imports surged by 133 tons compared to the same period in 2024. 

    The leading coffee suppliers to Uzbekistan in the first half of 2025 were: Italy – 125 tons, Brazil – 81 tons, Vietnam – 39 tons, Russia – 35 tons, Germany – 31 tons, and Lithuania – 28 tons.

    Earlier it was reported that cocoa prices went up in May, while coffee and cotton dropped.

     

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
