Italy, Brazil, Vietnam - top suppliers of coffee to Uzbekistan
22:15, 12 August 2025
According to the National Statistics Committee, Uzbekistan imported 431 tons of coffee worth $3.9 million from 36 countries between January and June 2025, UzA reported.
Coffee imports surged by 133 tons compared to the same period in 2024.
The leading coffee suppliers to Uzbekistan in the first half of 2025 were: Italy – 125 tons, Brazil – 81 tons, Vietnam – 39 tons, Russia – 35 tons, Germany – 31 tons, and Lithuania – 28 tons.
Earlier it was reported that cocoa prices went up in May, while coffee and cotton dropped.