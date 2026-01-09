Italian PM Meloni to visit Japan for talks with Takaichi

During her official working visit, Meloni will hold her first face-to-face meeting with Takaichi. The two leaders are expected to confirm the strengthening of bilateral relations, including the expansion of security cooperation.

It will be the first visit to Japan by the Italian prime minister since February 2024.

"Japan and Italy have built close relations in a wide range of fields," Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference Friday. "We hope that Meloni's visit to Japan will further deepen the friendship and cooperation between the two countries," he added.

As stated previously, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung will make a two-day visit to Japan's Nara prefecture early next week for summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties.