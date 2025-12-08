EN
    ‘It could be a problem’: Trump on Netflix deal

    11:13, 8 December 2025

    U.S. President Donald Trump said he will personally take part in the review of the proposed merger between Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Collage credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ White House, Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery

    Speaking to reporters during his visit to the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, where the annual awards ceremony was taking place, Trump said he would be involved in the decision-making process.

    Trump did not specify whether he supports approval of the deal, but warned about the risk of excessive market concentration in the entertainment industry.

    “But it is a big market share. It could be a problem,” he said.

    The proposed transaction is subject to approval by U.S. antitrust authorities.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Netflix had announced an agreement to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery’s television and film studios, as well as its streaming business, for $72 billion.

    Donald Trump USA Business, companies Entertainment Cinematography Netflix
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Автор
