‘It could be a problem’: Trump on Netflix deal

Speaking to reporters during his visit to the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, where the annual awards ceremony was taking place, Trump said he would be involved in the decision-making process.

Trump did not specify whether he supports approval of the deal, but warned about the risk of excessive market concentration in the entertainment industry.

“But it is a big market share. It could be a problem,” he said.

The proposed transaction is subject to approval by U.S. antitrust authorities.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Netflix had announced an agreement to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery’s television and film studios, as well as its streaming business, for $72 billion.