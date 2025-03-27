ISU World Figure Skating Championships: Sofia Samodelkina’s result in Short Program

Kazakhstani figure skater Sofia Samodelkina represents the country in the Women’s Singles Short Program. The athlete scored 63.58 points for her performance, landing in the 13th place.

American Alysa Liu emerged as the leader after the SP event with 74.58 points.

The Free Skate event will take place on the night of March 29.

The male figure skaters are set to present their SP routines today, March 27. Kazakhstan will be represented by Mikhail Shaidorov. The SP event will begin at 08:05 Astana time.

As reported earlier, Mikhail Shaidorov has become the second Kazakhstani to win the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships since Denis Ten back in 2015.