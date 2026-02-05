Issyk-Kul Lake shrinks dramatically since 19th century

Since the mid-19th century, the water level of Issyk-Kul Lake has fallen by nearly 14 meters, with its total volume shrinking by about 85 billion cubic meters, according to Bakyt Torobaev, Minister of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Photo credit: Kabar

Addressing the Sustainable Impact Forum during the World Summit of Governments in Dubai, he noted that the number of rivers feeding the lake has also declined due to melting glaciers, shifting hydrological regimes, and rising water consumption.

Torobaev emphasized that Issyk-Kul is a unique ecosystem of regional importance and a vital socio-economic resource for Kyrgyzstan. Its continued decline, he warned, could bring serious environmental and economic consequences, including threats to biodiversity, tourism, and the well-being of local communities.

He stressed that preserving Issyk-Kul must be part of the global climate and water agenda, calling on the international community to strengthen partnerships in sustainable water management, integrate climate and ecosystem issues, and support joint projects to protect unique natural sites.

Kyrgyzstan, he affirmed, is ready to be a reliable partner in safeguarding aquatic ecosystems and building a sustainable water future.

Photo credit: Kabar

Earlier, Azerbaijani experts expressed their concern and warned of serious environmental and economic consequences, caused by shrinking of the Caspian Sea.

.