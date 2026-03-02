EN
    Israel launched an offensive operation in Lebanon

    17:14, 2 March 2026

    Israel has launched a new offensive campaign in Lebanon after rocket and drone attacks targeted its northern regions overnight, marking the first strike from Lebanese territory since a ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Israel launched an offensive operation in Lebanon
    Photo credit: x.com / @idfonline

    The Israel Defense Forces said it had begun a broad operation against the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, carrying out dozens of airstrikes on targets in Beirut and southern Lebanon.

    Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli military, warned that the operation could last several days.

    “We have launched an offensive campaign against Hezbollah. We are no longer acting only in defense, we are moving to the offensive. We must be prepared for several days of fighting and waves of strikes,” he said.

    According to Israeli officials, the strikes targeted command posts, launch sites and other infrastructure used by the group, as well as senior commanders. IDF spokesman Effie Defrin said the results of the attacks were still being assessed.

    “Hezbollah opened fire and chose the path of escalation. It will pay a heavy price,” he said, adding that the military operation would continue.

    The Lebanese Health Ministry said at least 31 people were killed and 149 wounded in the Israeli strikes. Authorities did not specify how many of the casualties were Hezbollah members or civilians. Some Arab media outlets reported that Mohammad Raad, head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, was killed in Beirut, but Israel has not confirmed the report.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Israel striked two schools in Iran, killing more than 100 people.

