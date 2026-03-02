Israel launched an offensive operation in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces said it had begun a broad operation against the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, carrying out dozens of airstrikes on targets in Beirut and southern Lebanon.

🔴 In response to projectile fire toward northern Israel, the IDF is striking Hezbollah targets across Lebanon.



Hezbollah is operating on behalf of the Iranian regime, opening fire against the Israeli civilians, and bringing ruin to Lebanon.



IDF troops have prepared for such a… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 2, 2026

Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli military, warned that the operation could last several days.

“We have launched an offensive campaign against Hezbollah. We are no longer acting only in defense, we are moving to the offensive. We must be prepared for several days of fighting and waves of strikes,” he said.

According to Israeli officials, the strikes targeted command posts, launch sites and other infrastructure used by the group, as well as senior commanders. IDF spokesman Effie Defrin said the results of the attacks were still being assessed.

“Hezbollah opened fire and chose the path of escalation. It will pay a heavy price,” he said, adding that the military operation would continue.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said at least 31 people were killed and 149 wounded in the Israeli strikes. Authorities did not specify how many of the casualties were Hezbollah members or civilians. Some Arab media outlets reported that Mohammad Raad, head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, was killed in Beirut, but Israel has not confirmed the report.

