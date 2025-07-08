IsDB approves over $277 mln to boost jobs, health, and urban mobility in member countries

This latest round of development financing approvals highlights the IsDB's strong commitment to supporting transformative projects that make a tangible difference in people's lives while advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The approved financing package spans vital sectors such as healthcare, education, and transportation, and is focused on addressing urgent development challenges, from improving urban mobility to strengthening public health systems and building human capital.

In Mauritania, the IsDB board approved the allocation of EUR26.18 million for the "Expansion of the National Cardiology Center in Nouakchott Project," which will strengthen the country's ability to prevent and treat cardiovascular diseases, one of the leading causes of premature death. This project will also improve access to life-saving specialized care for thousands of people.

In Côte d'Ivoire, a financing package of 200 million euro will support the "Abidjan Sustainable and Integrated Urban Mobility Project," a major initiative that will modernize the city's public transport system, in addition to reducing congestion, promoting greener transportation, and making it easier for residents—especially those in underserved areas—to reach jobs, schools, and essential services.

Meanwhile, in The Gambia, the IsDB is investing 32.20 million US dollars to help establish the "School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences (SMAHS)" at the University of The Gambia. This initiative will help address the country's critical shortage of healthcare professionals by building a pipeline of locally trained doctors, nurses, and public health experts, ultimately improving the quality and resilience of the national health system.

The approval of these strategic projects underscores IsDB's steadfast commitment to financing transformative, high-impact initiatives that drive socio-economic progress. These investments demonstrate the bank's substantial and multidimensional contribution to the member countries' development priorities toward building a more resilient, inclusive, and prosperous future, forming part of IsDB's broader efforts to foster impactful investments that deliver sustainable, measurable results and help communities thrive.

