IsDB approves $1.365 bln for development projects in 12 countries
The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has approved a financing package worth $1.365 billion to support development projects across 12 member countries, the bank announced following its 363rd Board of Executive Directors session chaired by President Muhammad Al Jasser, Qazinform News Agency cites SPA.
The 14 approved operations cover a wide range of sectors, including renewable energy and cross-border power networks, major transport corridors, water and agricultural security and education and health services.
in particular, it approved $110 million for solar and battery storage projects at Samarkand I and II in Uzbekistan, $13.95 million for tourism and hospitality education development in Tajikistan and $10 million from the ISFD for the Out-of-School Children Project in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan.
The financing aims to strengthen economic resilience, improve access to essential services, accelerate energy-sector transformation and advance progress toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).