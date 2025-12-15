IsDB approves $1.365 bln for development projects in 12 countries

The 14 approved operations cover a wide range of sectors, including renewable energy and cross-border power networks, major transport corridors, water and agricultural security and education and health services.

in particular, it approved $110 million for solar and battery storage projects at Samarkand I and II in Uzbekistan, $13.95 million for tourism and hospitality education development in Tajikistan and $10 million from the ISFD for the Out-of-School Children Project in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan.

The financing aims to strengthen economic resilience, improve access to essential services, accelerate energy-sector transformation and advance progress toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).